° Feral Interactive has released Hitman: Absolution for mobile platforms. It’s available for iOS and Android via the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for US $14.99.

° PrimeXBT, a multi-asset broker, has introduced Apple Pay as a new deposit option. The integration enables users to fund their accounts faster, more securely, and with fewer steps directly from their iOS devices.

° Payroc, a provider of payment processing solutions, has enabled its U.S. merchants to accept in-person contactless payments with Tap to Pay on iPhone. With the Payroc Mobile iOS app, merchants can now accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets using only an iPhone—no additional hardware or payment terminal required.

° Cisdem has released an update to its Video Converter for macOS, introducing AI-powered video upscaling and intelligent noise reduction. The new version boosts video resolution to 4K/8K while making footage cleaner in the AI module. It also adds support for preserving source-quality audio in the conversion module and delivers underlying optimizations for smarter, more reliable performance.

° iPad versions of Affinity’s suite of apps — Affinity Photo, Affinity Publisher, and Affinity Designer — have been made entirely free — at least for now. They’re available at the Apple App Store.

