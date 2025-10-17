Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple has published three interesting studies that offer some insight into how AI-based development could improve workflows, quality, and productivity.

° From The MacObserver: Apple wasn’t forced by EU law to drop the MacBook Pro charger. The regulation allows choice, not penalties. Apple simply charged extra.

° From Macworld: Apple’s new M5 iPad Pro is awfully close to the MacBook hybrid we’ve always wanted.

° From the New York Post:Two Florida burglars allegedly tracked a couple using an Apple AirTag before briefly abducting them at gunpoint in their own garage during a terrifying home invasion that officials called “every family’s worst nightmare.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Epic’s latest complaints about Apple’s App Store rules spark frustration and humor among the MacVoicies panel, while Rivian’s lack of CarPlay draws mockery.

