Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.
° From 9to5Mac: Apple has published three interesting studies that offer some insight into how AI-based development could improve workflows, quality, and productivity.
° From The MacObserver: Apple wasn’t forced by EU law to drop the MacBook Pro charger. The regulation allows choice, not penalties. Apple simply charged extra.
° From Macworld: Apple’s new M5 iPad Pro is awfully close to the MacBook hybrid we’ve always wanted.
° From the New York Post:Two Florida burglars allegedly tracked a couple using an Apple AirTag before briefly abducting them at gunpoint in their own garage during a terrifying home invasion that officials called “every family’s worst nightmare.”
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Epic’s latest complaints about Apple’s App Store rules spark frustration and humor among the MacVoicies panel, while Rivian’s lack of CarPlay draws mockery.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today