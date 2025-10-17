The Emmy Award-nominated comedy series, “Palm Royale,” returns for a second season, premiering November 12, 2025, with new episodes weekly through January 14, 2026. You can view the trailer here.

The second season of the Emmy Award-nominated comedy series starring and executive produced by Emmy Award and Academy Award nominee Kristen Wiig, and Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Laura Dern, reunites its ensemble cast with Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Carol Burnett, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, and welcomes new guest stars John Stamos, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone, Vicki Lawrence and Matt Rogers. The ensemble cast also includes Claudia Ferri, Jason Canela, Jordan Bridges, James Urbaniak, Roberto Sanchez, Rick Cosnett and Ryan Dorsey.

Here’s how the series is described: “Palm Royale” is a true underdog story that follows Maxine Dellacorte (Wiig) as she endeavors to find her footing in the cut throat world of Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, “Palm Royale” asks the same question that still baffles us today: “How much of yourself are you willing to sacrifice to get what someone else has?” “Palm Royale” is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance to truly belong.

In season two, Maxine is left a social pariah after a scandalous public breakdown. She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way, she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on … secrets, lies and the occasional felony.

About Apple TV

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices,

with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related