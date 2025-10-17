Apple Original Films has unveiled the trailer and key art for its award-winning documentary “Come See Me in the Good Light.

Here’s how it’s described: “It’s a poignant and unexpectedly funny love story about poets Andrea Gibson and Megan Falley facing an incurable cancer diagnosis with joy, wit and an unshakable partnership. Through laughter and unwavering love, they transform pain into purpose, and mortality into a moving celebration of resilience.”

“Come See Me in the Good Light” is directed by Ryan White, who also produces alongside Jessica Hargrave, Tig Notaro and Stef Willen.

The film features an original song performed by Grammy Award winner and Emmy Award nominee Sara Bareilles and Grammy Award winner, Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Brandi Carlile. The song was written by Gibson, Bareilles and Carlile.

Glennon Doyle, Abby Wambach, Lauren Haber, Joe Lewis, Rachel Eggebeen, Colin King Miller, Catherine Carlile, Brandi Carlile, Susan Yeagley, Kevin Nealon, Galia Gichon, Bareilles, Amanda Doyle, Christi Offut, Soraida Bedoya, Melony Lewis and Adam Lewis serve as executive producers.

Since the documentary’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, “Come See Me in the Good Light” has received numerous honors, including Sundance’s Festival Favorite Award, San Francisco International Film Festival’s Audience Award, Hot Docs’ Audience Award, Seattle International Film Festival’s Best Documentary Award and more.

