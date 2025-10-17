° WITHit has announced its second drop of its best-selling Band Candy Collection. The new lineup features four whimsical charm sets in Luxe, Rodeo, Groovy, and Toast cocktail themes, and new sparkling gold and silver-toned slider sets, priced at $15 for a 4-pack. Charms fit right through the New Universal Pop-In Bands, priced at $20, in a range of new colors, and the Universal Textured Band, also $20, is designed specifically for sliders. The new collection is now exclusively available at www.withitgear.com.

° Belkin has introduced anew lineup of accessories designed to elevate, power and protect the new iPhone. The collection includes custom-fit cases, advanced screen protection offerings to shield from drops, bumps and scratches, and elegant wireless chargers to power the Apple device ecosystem – iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch.

° OtterBox has scared up its latest drop collection. Gothic Revival, a combination of trusted device protection with a macabre edge. Featuring slithering snakes, black roses and color-shifting funeral lace, these designs create a moody aesthetic casting a spell of dark elegance and best-in-class drop protection over your device.

° July, the Australian brand known for its modern luggage design, has made losing your luggage a thing of the past. Introducing CaseSafe, the world’s first fully integrated trackable luggage, created in partnership with Apple and Google. With this revolutionary upgrade, travelers can now follow their luggage in real time, from check-in to baggage claim.

° CASETiFY has officially debuted the latest expansion of its Essentials by CASETiFY line, CASETiFY x Elsa Hosk: In Your Element (Winter 2025), fronted by international supermodel Elsa Hosk. To learn more about the collaboration, visit CASETiFY.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related