When iPadOS 26.1 is released (it’s now in public beta testing), it will come with a Vision Pro app.

The app debuted with iOS 18.4 and is automatically installed for folks with one of the spatial computers. Apple says it will begin selling the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller and Controller Charging Station for the Vison Pro next month. Here’s how to use it:

° Launch the Vision Pro app.

° Choose whether or not to allow the app to send you notifications.

Voila! Now you can scroll down through the app ands which new apps, spatial videos, and more are available for you Apple Vision Pro.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related