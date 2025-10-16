2K has announced that NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, the latest installment of the NBA 2K series for Apple Arcade, is now available.

Here’s how the game is described: In NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition, players get to experience beloved game modes and all-new features, including the addition of NBA Eras to The Association mode, a revamped MyPLAYER experience to craft the perfect build, and the ability to live through the journey of an NBA star in MyCAREER.

Discover new and exciting ways to play NBA 2K26 Arcade Edition:

·MyPLAYER Revamp: With the new MyPLAYER Builder, players can create a skill set similar to some of the greats in the league. Players can earn rewards like shoes, outfits, tattoos, and more, while honing skills with brand-new tutorials, mini-games, and drills.

·MyCAREER: Players start out as rookies, assemble a dream team with the NBA’s top stars, and lead them on the path to championship glory.

·NBA Eras: A brand new addition to Association Mode, NBA Eras lets players manage iconic NBA dynasties. Stay tuned for new decades of NBA Eras, which will be released every update.

·Revamped Neighborhood: Players can now explore The Neighborhood with its new streetball courts and play to complete quests with their MyPLAYERs. Rewards like shoes, outfits, tattoos, and more are up for grabs.

·The Association: Players can continue to become the GM and Head Coach of their favorite NBA franchise and build a dream team by making trades, signing free agents, scouting prospects and balancing finances, with an enhanced experience in The Association.

·More Modes to Ball Out: Players can relive iconic games of NBA Superstars and retired legends in the Paragon Mode, with new players released each Season. Blacktop Mode offers 3v3 street basketball by choosing from any of the 30 NBA teams and competing in real-time with friends. In Quick Match, rivals face off in 5v5 games, but if players want to watch they can use Spectator Mode to bring the action courtside, or watch games that match the NBA season with NBA Today.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Apple Arcade is available for $6.99 (U.S.) per month. Customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV receive three months of Apple Arcade for free.1

Apple Arcade is part of Apple One’s Individual ($19.95 U.S.), Family ($25.95 U.S.), and Premier ($37.95 U.S.) monthly plans, with a one-month free trial.2

Arcade Originals are playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Vision Pro. App Store Greats are available on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Vision Pro.

An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalog.

Availability for the 200+ games across devices varies based on hardware and software compatibility. Some content may not be available in all areas.

