Worldwide personal (PC) shipments totaled more than 69 million units in the third quarter of 2025, an 8.2% increase from the third quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner, Inc. And it was good news for the Mac.

Apple sold approximately 6.2 million Macs in the third quarter of 2025 for 8.9% market share. That compares to sales of 5.6 million and 8.7% market share in the third quarter of 2024. That’s annual growth of 10.7%.

Apple is now fourth among global PC vendors. Ahead of it are Lenovo (27.8% market share), HP (21.5% market share), and Dell (14.5% market share). Note that Gartner doesn’t count iPads as PCs. If it did, Apple’s share would be much higher.

