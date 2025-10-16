Apple’s head of AI search efforts is leaving for (you guessed it) Meta Platforms, reports Bloomberg.

Ke Yang, who headed the Answers, Knowledge, and Information team, is the latest to depart from Apple to Meta. He was appointed to the team just weeks ago. The group is developing features to make the Siri voice assistant “more ChatGPT-like by adding the ability to pull information from the web,” Gurman says.

So far the Meta has poached six AI employees from Apple. They are — in addition to Yang — Frank Chu, Ruoming Pang, Tom Gunter, Mark Lee, Bowen Zhang, and Yun Zhu.

