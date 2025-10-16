Apple TV just released a surprise new episode of “The Completely Made-Up Adventure of Dick Turpin” with no official announcement, reports 9to5Mac.

The series was a relatively hit and Apple had renewed it for a second season. However, in January work on the series came to an unexpected end after star Noel Fielding pulled out around three-quarters of the way through the shoot, reports Deadline.

“The Sun newspaper first reported on Dick Turpin’s demise. Deadline understands that Season 2 cannot be salvaged and that producer Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew,” the article says. “The Sun reported that Fielding ‘failed to come to work’ at the start of 2025 after the series paused for the Christmas holiday.”

Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+. Here’s how the series is described: Fielding star as Dick Turpin, the legendary British highwayman. In this irreverent retelling, Dick is the most famous, but least likely of highway robbers, whose success is defined mostly by his charm, showmanship and great hair. Together with his gang of loveable rogues, Dick rides the highs and lows of celebrity — and does what he can to escape the clutches of the Thief Taker General.

