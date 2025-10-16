Apple has been granted yet another patent (number 11,422,692) — one of dozens — for a “system and method of controlling devices using motion gestures.”

About the patent

In the patent the tech giant notes that user interaction with electronic devices has increased significantly in recent years. These devices can be devices such as Macs, iPads, televisions, multimedia devices, mobile devices, and the like.

Apple says that, in some circumstances, users may wish to control electronic devices using motion gestures. If the tech giant ever implements such a feature, it wants to enhance such interactions to improve the user’s experience with the device and decrease user interaction time.

Summary of the patent

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent: “In some embodiments, an electronic device performs an action in response to detection of a sequence of one or more motion gestures. Motion gesture information of a first electronic device optionally includes a first portion representing a respective attitude of the first electronic device relative to a frame of reference and a second portion that includes movement of the first electronic device from the respective attitude of the first electronic device.

“In accordance with a determination that the movement of the first electronic device during the second portion of the motion gesture meets movement criteria for a movement gesture that corresponds to the respective attitude of the first electronic device, a process is initiated to control the first electronic device or a second electronic device in accordance with the second portion of the motion gesture.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related