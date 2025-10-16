A new study from Moorepay analyzed LinkedIn data from over 3,100 global companies to reveal where employees stay the longest in 2025 – including a ranking of the biggest tech brands.

The data shows that Apple employees stay a median of 4.9 years, placing the company among the top tech employers for retention. Here are key findings from the report:

Apple’s median employee tenure is 4.9 years, ranking 5th among tech giants.

Intel (7.2 years), IBM (6.1), and Microsoft (5.3) lead overall for employee retention.

Apple outperforms several major tech brands like Google (4.8 years), Netflix (4 years), Meta (3.6), and Amazon (3.5).

Across the tech companies analyzed, the average employee tenure is 4.4 years.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related