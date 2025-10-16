A new study from Moorepay analyzed LinkedIn data from over 3,100 global companies to reveal where employees stay the longest in 2025 – including a ranking of the biggest tech brands.
The data shows that Apple employees stay a median of 4.9 years, placing the company among the top tech employers for retention. Here are key findings from the report:
- Apple’s median employee tenure is 4.9 years, ranking 5th among tech giants.
- Intel (7.2 years), IBM (6.1), and Microsoft (5.3) lead overall for employee retention.
- Apple outperforms several major tech brands like Google (4.8 years), Netflix (4 years), Meta (3.6), and Amazon (3.5).
- Across the tech companies analyzed, the average employee tenure is 4.4 years.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today