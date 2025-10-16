Apple and NBCUniversal have launched the Apple TV and Peacock Bundle, available beginning October 20. You can find details here.

The first-of-its-kind bundle offers the services’ complementary array of award-winning originals, marquee live events and sports, beloved franchises, and blockbuster movies, including Ted Lasso, Severance, The Paper, The Traitors, How to Train Your Dragon, the NBA (tipping off October 21 on Peacock), F1 The Movie (coming later this year), and much more, all through one monthly subscription.

Customers in the U.S. can save over 30% by subscribing to the Apple TV and Peacock Premium bundle for US$14.99 per month, or Apple TV and Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month, through either app or website.Apple One subscribers on the Family and Premier plans can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus and receive a 35% discount — the first benefit of its kind for Apple’s all-in-one subscription bundle.

As part of this unique cross-service collaboration, Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers will be able to sample an extensive and curated selection of the partner services’ shows in each respective app. At launch, Peacock subscribers can enjoy up to three episodes of Stick, Slow Horses, Silo, The Buccaneers, Foundation, Palm Royale, and Prehistoric Planet from Apple TV for free, while Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three episodes of Law & Order, Bel-Air, Twisted Metal, Love Island Games, Happy’s Place, The Hunting Party, and Real Housewives of Miami from Peacock.

