Adesso has launched its new family of EasyTouch Keyboard Folios With Trackpad for iPad: the WKB‑7010, WKB‑7020, WKB‑7050, and WKB‑7060.

Each model features an ultra‑slim aluminum design, magnetic stand‑to‑use functionality, Bluetooth 5.1 wireless connectivity, and responsive scissor‑switch keys. Pricing ranges from US$149.99 to $169.99. Below are the key features of each model (as described by Adesso):

WKB-7020: Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad:The WKB-7020 is a standalone Bluetooth keyboard designed for versatility and compatibility with multiple iPad models. Its low-profile scissor-switch keys provide a responsive typing experience, and its lightweight, portable design makes it an excellent choice for users seeking simplicity without sacrificing performance. Optimized for iPad Pro 11″ 2024 (M4 edition) and supportsiPad Pro 12.9 inch 3rd generation 2018 edition, 4th generation 2020 edition, 5th generation 2021 edition, 6th generation 2022 edition, iPad Air 13 inch 2024 (M2) edition. MSRP: $169.99

WKB-7010: Bluetooth Keyboard for iPad: The WKB-7010 offers a minimalist yet powerful typing solution for iPad users. With a focus on portability and ease of use, this Bluetooth keyboard features a durable, lightweight design and scissor-switch keys for comfortable, efficient typing on the go. Designed for the iPad Pro 11″ (1st–4th gen) and iPad Air 10.9″–11″ (4th–6th gen). MSRP: $149.99

All of the products in the WKB series feature:

Premium materials : aircraft‑grade aluminum base with softly textured scissor keys

: aircraft‑grade aluminum base with softly textured scissor keys Portable power : rechargeable polymer batteries, with USB-C charging—no disposable batteries needed

: rechargeable polymer batteries, with USB-C charging—no disposable batteries needed Ergonomic stands : foldable magnetic cases for multi-angle viewing in any environment

: foldable magnetic cases for multi-angle viewing in any environment Seamless wireless: Bluetooth 5.1 ensures fast, reliable connection and secure, low-power operation

