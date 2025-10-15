Well, this stinks. You can’t trade in your first generation Apple Vision Pro for the new one. And I can’t afford to own two of the spatial computers.

Today Apple introduced an Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip that the tech giant says delivers a leap forward in performance, improved display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and extended battery life.

The upgraded Vision Pro also comes with the soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band. You can get the new Dual Knit Band for $99.

And, hey, if anyone wants to buy a first generation Vision Pro, drop me a line at dennis.sellers@appleworld.today.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499 (U.S.), and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Customers can pre-order Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band today in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S. It will be available for pre-order in China mainland and Singapore on Friday, October 17.

