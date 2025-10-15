Apple Watch’s Series 10 continued to top the list of best-selling smartwatch series in North America for the fourth consecutive quarter in the second quarter of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The tech giant’s overall shipment share grew by two percentage points year-over-year in the quarter. With the SE 3 and Ultra 3 models absent in the 2024 cycle, Series 10 accounted for a greater proportion of Apple shipments compared to the share held by Series 9 last year, notes Counterpoint.

Around 84% of the North American smartwatch market is led by advanced models, with consumers consistently seeking models that go beyond basic functionality to offer robust health tracking, seamless ecosystem integration, and long-term value.

Apple held a dominant position in the Top 10 in the second quarter of 2025, securing four of the Top 5 spots. Samsung also maintained a strong presence with three spots in the Top 10, consistent with the previous year. The combined market share of the Top 10 series increased by nearly two percentage points year-over-year, showing growing consumer preference for leading brands.

This consolidation at the top reflects a maturing market where brand trust, ecosystem integration and premium features increasingly drive purchase decisions, says Counterpoint.

North America represents Apple’s largest smartwatch market, accounting for over half of the brand’s shipments in the second quarter. Counterpoints sayss Apple’s market dominance is largely driven by loyal iOS users who prefer using Apple Watches alongside their iPhones. Retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon further stimulated sales during the quarter with price discounts and trade-in offers across the Apple Watch lineup.

Four of the Top 10 best-selling model series were from Apple

The Apple Watch Series 10, Apple’s flagship from the previous year, remained the preferred upgrade choice for Apple enthusiasts. The combined shipments of the 46 mm model (GPS+Cellular) slightly exceeded those of the 42 mm variant, although the 42 mm model generally holds broader consumer appeal. The Apple Watch SE 2022 serves as Apple’s more affordable entry-level smartwatch. Its appeal was enhanced during the quarter by additional price reductions, securing its position among the bestsellers.

The Apple Watch Ultra 2, positioned as a premium, sporty and rugged smartwatch, has consistently ranked among the Top 5 models in the North American market since its release. Its popularity among outdoor enthusiasts and performance-focused users reflects the growing demand for high-end smartwatches that combine sport utility with luxury design.

