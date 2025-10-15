Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue said the company would like to buy more sports rights, but need to be able to do something “unique and special” with the broadcast, reports CNBC.

“We don’t have to do sports the way that they are. There’s plenty of people doing that,” Cue told CNBC’s Alex Sherman at the Autosport Business Exchange NYC.

He said that Friday Night Baseball, which debuted in 2022, was a “test” for Apple to figure out what it was getting into.

Apple TV now airs Major League Baseball games on Friday nights and has a package for Major League Soccer that allows subscribers to watch all MLS matches. However, the company hasn’t secured rights to major American sports such as the National Football League, which sold its NFL Sunday Ticket package to Google’s YouTube, or the National Basketball Association, which has some games appear on Amazon Prim

