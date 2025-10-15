Apple has introduced an Apple Vision Pro with theM5 chip that the tech giant says delivers a leap forward in performance, improved display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and extended battery life.

The upgraded Vision Pro also comes with the soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band to help users achieve an even more comfortable fit, and visionOS 26, which unlocks innovative spatial experiences, including widgets, new Personas, an interactive Jupiter Environment, and new Apple Intelligence features with support for additional languages.

Apple says there are over one million apps and thousands of games on the App Store, hundreds of 3D movies on the Apple TV app, and all-new series and films in Apple Immersive with a selection of live NBA games coming soon. You can preorder the Vision Pro today with availability starting on October 22.

You can find more details here.

Pricing and Availability

Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499 (U.S.), and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities.

Customers can pre-order Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band today in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S. It will be available for pre-order in China mainland and Singapore on Friday, October 17.

