Well, I was wrong. Apple has indeed introduced an updated MacBook Pro with an M5 processor, but no M5 Pro or M5 Mac models.

With the new chip, the 14-inch MacBook Pro gets even faster, more capable, and delivers a huge leap in AI performance, according to John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.]. The M5 chip features a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, delivering up to 3.5x the AI performance1 and up to 1.6x faster graphics2 than the previous generation, he adds.

The M5 also includes a faster and more efficient CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth that accelerates everything from launching apps to running large language models (LLMs) on device. Additionally, it offers battery life of up to 24 hours.

Ternus says that, with the latest storage technology, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 brings faster SSD performance than the previous generation. Features — including a gorgeous Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, a wide array of ports, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and the unrivaled power of macOS Tahoe — complete the MacBook Pro experience.

You can find more details here.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can pre-order the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starting today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app in 30 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 starts at $1,599 (U.S.) and $1,499 (U.S.) with education savings, and is available in space black and silver. Additional technical specifications, configure-to-order options, and accessories are available at apple.com/mac.

With Apple Trade In, customers can trade in their current computer and get credit toward a new Mac. Customers can visit apple.com/shop/trade-in to see what their device is worth.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related