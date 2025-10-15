For the 13th year running, Apple has topped Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands” list.

Valuation is calculated based on a company’s financial performance, a brand’s ability to influence customer purchases, and the extent to which it can support premium pricing. (Interbrand is a brand consultancy firm.)

Apple topped the list but saw a 4% decrease in brand valuation, down to $460.9 billion. Microsoft came in second with a 10% gain ($388.5 billion), followed by Amazon (+7%, $219.9 billion), Google (+9%, $317.1 billion), and Samsung (-10%, $90.5 billion).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related