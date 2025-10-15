Apple has announced the M5, which the company says “delivers the next big leap in AI performance and advances to nearly every aspect of the chip.”

Built using third-generation 3-nanometer technology, M5 introduces a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, enabling GPU-based AI workloads to run dramatically faster, with over 4x the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4, according to Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Technologies. The GPU also offers enhanced graphics capabilities and third-generation ray tracing that combined deliver a graphics performance that is up to 45% higher than M4, he adds.

Ternus says the M5 features the world’s fastest performance core, with up to a 10-core CPU made up of six efficiency cores and up to four performance cores. Together, per Apple, they deliver up to 15% faster multithreaded performance over M4. M5 also features an improved 16-core Neural Engine, a powerful media engine, and a nearly 30% increase in unified memory bandwidth to 153GB/s.

You can find more details here.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related