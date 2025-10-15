As expected, Apple has introduced the new iPad Pro featuring an M5 chip.

M5 unlocks the most advanced iPad experience ever, packing an incredible amount of power and AI performance into the ultraportable design of iPad Pro, according to ohn Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. Featuring a next-generation GPU with a Neural Accelerator in each core, M5 delivers a big boost in performance for iPad Pro users, whether they’re working on cutting-edge projects or tapping into AI for productivity, he adds.

The new iPad Pro purportedly delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance than the iPad Pro with M4 and up to 5.6x faster than iPad Pro with M1.

N1, the new Apple-designed wireless networking chip, is designed to enable the latest generation of wireless technologies with support for Wi-Fi 7 on iPad Pro. The C1X modem comes to cellular models of iPad Pro, delivering up to 50%t faster cellular data performance than its predecessor with even greater efficiency, allowing users to do more on the go, according to Apple.

Available in space black and silver, iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and features the Ultra Retina XDR display . You can find more details here.

starting today, and will be available in stores beginning Wednesday, October 22.

Pricing and Availability

Customers can pre-order iPad Pro with M5 starting today on apple.com/store, and in the Apple Store app in 31 countries and regions, including the U.S. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, starting Wednesday, October 22.

The 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 will be available in silver and space black finishes in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,299 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,499 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Additional technical specifications, including nano-texture glass options, are available at apple.com/store.

With education savings, the 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $899 (U.S.), and the 13-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,199 (U.S.).

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related