In a guest appearance on The Town podcast hosted by Matt Belloni — as noted by 9to5Mac — Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue explained why the company decided to drop the “+” from Apple TV+ and why it won’t create confusion with its other products of the same name.

“I just decided, we just decided. Look, we put the plus in there because we’ve used it in our other services like iCloud+ and News+, but we do that when we have a free service and then there’s a paid version,” he said. “We stayed consistent because of it, but we all called it Apple TV and we said, given where we are today, it’s a great time to do it, so let’s just do it.”

And why won’t folks be confused between the Apple TV streaming service, the Apple TV app, and the Apple TV set-top box.

“Our hardware is called Apple TV 4K for your TV. I think that’s fine, and the app is called Apple TV. It’s been called Apple TV on our third-party products as well, so I don’t think that’ll be a problem at all.”

I beg to disagree, but Apple TV streaming via Apple TV on an Apple TV still seems weird.

Along the same lines, Cue said Apple TV (the streaming service) has more viewers than most reports claim. How much? “Significantly more” than the 45 million subscriber number than some analysts have said.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related