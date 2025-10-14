Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: Developers have begun rolling out a fix for major bug that caused slowdowns on macOS Tahoe.

° From AppleInsider: California’s new online safety law requires device-makers like Apple and Google to collect user ages and share that data with apps to help protect kids online. Google and Facebook are happy, Hollywood and Apple are not.

° From MacRumors: Apple has officially ended two service programs that covered sound issues on the original AirPods Pro and on the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone‌ 12 Pro, removing them from its list of active service programs.

° From The MacObserver: Former Apple CEO John Sculley says OpenAI is Apple’s first real competitor in decades, urging the company to embrace the agentic AI era.

° From Cult of Mac: You need to change this iPhone security setting ASAP.

° From a Weibo announcement: Apple CEO Tim Cook says Phone Air will be officially launched next week, and pre-orders will start this Friday, October 17.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, The MacVoices Live! panel marks the anniversary of Steve Jobs’ passing with memories, reflections, and some personal encounters on his impact.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related