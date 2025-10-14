BenQ has announced two major enhancements to its monitor portfolio.

First, is a new addition to the Mac-optimized MA series—the MA270UP, bringing the first glossy screen option to BenQ and giving MacBook users the choice of a glossy or matte finish at the same price, while the new Designer series model, the PD2770U, introduces a built-in hardware calibrator and device management to deliver professional-grade color performance for creators and studios at an accessible price point.

According to Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ, key features:

Glossy 4K UHD Panel: Delivers the same glossy, high-contrast color performance Mac users expect – from rich blacks to bright, saturated colors.

iDevice Color Sync: Automatically matches color profiles across Mac devices for consistent, accurate color representation.

Mac Color Match Delivers P3 color for faithful reproduction of photos, videos, and creative content. MA series ensures optimized color tuning for Mac users.

Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Single-cable USB-C connection handles display and fast charging.

Apple-Inspired Design: Minimalist, clean aesthetic complements any Mac setup.

Ergonomic Flexibility: Adjustable stand allows for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment for optimal usability and comfort.

BenQ is offering its 27″ MA270UP at the same price point as its matte-paneled MA270U: US $549.99. It’s available for pre-order, with shipments beginning in late November. A larger 32″ glossy model, the MA320UP, will follow in December for $649.99. For more information on the MA270UP, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/home/ma270up.html.

