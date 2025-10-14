BenQ has announced two major enhancements to its monitor portfolio.
First, is a new addition to the Mac-optimized MA series—the MA270UP, bringing the first glossy screen option to BenQ and giving MacBook users the choice of a glossy or matte finish at the same price, while the new Designer series model, the PD2770U, introduces a built-in hardware calibrator and device management to deliver professional-grade color performance for creators and studios at an accessible price point.
According to Jeffrey Hsieh, Director and Head of the Consumer Line of Business at BenQ, key features:
- Glossy 4K UHD Panel: Delivers the same glossy, high-contrast color performance Mac users expect – from rich blacks to bright, saturated colors.
- iDevice Color Sync: Automatically matches color profiles across Mac devices for consistent, accurate color representation.
- Mac Color Match Delivers P3 color for faithful reproduction of photos, videos, and creative content. MA series ensures optimized color tuning for Mac users.
- Plug-and-Play Simplicity: Single-cable USB-C connection handles display and fast charging.
- Apple-Inspired Design: Minimalist, clean aesthetic complements any Mac setup.
- Ergonomic Flexibility: Adjustable stand allows for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment for optimal usability and comfort.
BenQ is offering its 27″ MA270UP at the same price point as its matte-paneled MA270U: US $549.99. It’s available for pre-order, with shipments beginning in late November. A larger 32″ glossy model, the MA320UP, will follow in December for $649.99. For more information on the MA270UP, visit https://www.benq.com/en-us/monitor/home/ma270up.html.
