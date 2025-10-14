In an X post, Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, says “mmmmm ….. something powerful is coming.”

It’s a short showing a (if you look quickly and closely) of a MacBook Pro along with the words “coming soon.” The shape of the ‌MacBook Pro‌ is a V, which is the Roman numeral for 5.

A new MacBook Pro with a M5 processor has been predicted to be unveiled soon. However, the rumor mill says not to expect MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Macs until early 2026.

To me, Joswiak’s X post casts doubt on this. Would he make such a post to tease about a MacBook with a nice-but-hardly-powerful processor update? Seems doubtful to me.

Perhaps we’ll see new Mac laptops with M5 Pro and M5 Mac chips this year after all. And if they sported OLED displays and the ability to add cellular capabilities, that would make my day.

However, the rumor will says we won’t see those features in the MacBook Pro until late 2026 when Apple will release a thinner version of the laptop with a M6 processor.

We’ll see.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related