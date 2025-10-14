Technology Magazine, a BizClik brand, has announced the release of its Top 100 Technology Companies 2025 report – an annual ranking that recognizes the organizations driving global digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth. Apple is number three on the list.

Ahead of Apple are Nvidia and Microsoft. Trailing Apple in the top 10 are Google, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Samsung, AMD, Huawei, and SAP.

“The Top 100 Technology Companies of 2025 celebrates the innovators shaping the future of global technology,” said Glen White, CEO of BizClik. “These organisations are redefining industries, driving transformation, and creating a more connected, sustainable world – and at BizClik, we are proud to spotlight their achievements.”

