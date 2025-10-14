The latest research from Omdia reveals that the global smartphone market grew 3% year on year in the third quarter of 2025, signaling a return to growth momentum driven by major product launches during the quarter.

Apple grew iPhone shipments by 4% achieving its strongest third quarter performance ever, as early demand for the iPhone 17 series helped it secure 18% share.

“Returning demand also enforces the importance of effective portfolio segmentation, where the iPhone 17 series has been a clear stand-out,” says Le Juan Chiew, research manager at Omdia. “The base iPhone 17 exceeded launch expectations with upgraded storage at unchanged pricing, while the redesigned iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max continue to attract consumers globally. iPhone Air’s shipments remain modest, but its marketing effectiveness has proven strong, and serves as a core technical testbed for Apple, potentially positioning Apple for future form factor innovations”.

Omdia says the smartphone rebound in the third quarter was boosted by strong replacement demand as well as several vendors preparing inventories across the channel ahead of a hectic fourth quarter.

Apple now has 18% o the global smartphone market. Ahead of it is Samsung with 19%.

