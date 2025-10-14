Apple has announced that it’s significantly expanding its clean energy projects across Europe with new large-scale solar and wind farms now in development in Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, and Romania.

Together with a newly operational solar array in Spain, the projects announced today — all enabled by Apple — will add 650 megawatts of renewable energy capacity to electrical grids across Europe in the coming years, unlocking more than $600 million in financing. Apple says this will generate over 1 million megawatt-hours of clean electricity on behalf of Apple users by 2030.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives, says that as part of the company’s Apple 2030 goal to be carbon neutral across its entire footprint by the end of this decade, Apple is enabling renewable projects to address the electricity European customers use to power and charge their Apple devices. By 2030, Apple plans to match 100% of global customer electricity use with clean electricity by bringing new wind and solar power online around the world. The growing portfolio in Europe marks a significant step toward that goal.

Product use — the energy it takes to charge and power Apple devices — accounted for about 29% of Apple’s overall greenhouse gas emissions in 2024. Jackson says to address these emissions, Apple supports renewable energy projects that maximize impact on grids around the world, aiming to avoid the carbon that’s emitted by charging and powering Apple devices. The company’s strategy to address these emissions accounts for where Apple products are used, while aiming to protect communities and biodiversity, and prioritizing projects in grids that currently have higher carbon intensity.

Across Europe, Apple is facilitating the construction of large-scale projects that will add around 3,000 gigawatt-hours of renewable energy to the grid each year by 2030. In Greece, the company has signed a long-term agreement to procure power from a 110MW solar project owned and operated by HELLENiQ ENERGY. Now fully operational, the project will support Greece’s transition to renewable energy. In Italy, Apple is supporting the development of a 129MW portfolio of solar and wind projects. The first project — a solar project in Sicily — will come online this month.

In Poland — home to one of the most carbon-intensive grids on the continent — Apple has enabled Econergy’s 40MW solar array, which will be operational later this year. Apple also plans to procure power from Nala Renewables’ 99MW wind farm in Romania’s Galați County through a long-term agreement originated by OX2, which is now constructing the project.

In Latvia, Apple has signed one of the country’s first corporate power purchase agreements with European Energy. Through the long-term deal, Apple will procure electricity from one of Latvia’s largest solar farms to date, which will add 110 MW of clean power capacity to the grid once complete. Apple also enabled the development of a 131MW solar farm developed by ib vogt in Segovia, Spain. The project became operational earlier this year.

