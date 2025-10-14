The State of Alabama, in partnership with the nonprofit Ed Farm, has launched of the Alabama Digital Education Network (ADEN), a statewide workforce initiative that will establish a network of “learning spaces” within the state’s most rural communities.

Backed by more than $16 million in new state funding, alongside programmatic and technology support from Apple and a connectivity partnership with Alabama Power, ADEN will establish future-focused community learning hubs in collaboration with anchor institutions including libraries, community centers, and schools.

“The launch of the Alabama Digital Education Network is a landmark moment for our state” said Alabama Governor Kay Ivey. “Alabama is a national leader in both workforce development and broadband connectivity, and this initiative builds on that success by ensuring every student has access to the tools they need to succeed in our modern economy. We are bridging the digital divide, bringing the power of technology and high-quality education and workforce training directly to our most rural communities, and securing a brighter future for all Alabamians.”

According to Alabama Speaker of the House, Nathaniel Ledbetter: “Advancing Alabama’s digital infrastructure plays a vital role in developing our workforce and providing strong opportunities for the people of our state. ADEN is much more than just a partnership with Ed Farm and Apple — it is a lifeline for West Alabama and will have a generational impact on the region. This project has been over two years in the making, and I’m incredibly grateful for all of Alabama’s public and private partners’ support.

Structured as a public–private partnership, ADEN will be delivered by Alabama-based nonprofit, Ed Farm, which will utilize Apple’s curriculum through its Apple Foundation Program. The program offers Alabama residents an opportunity to build in-demand digital skills, address community challenges with technology, and create.

“At Apple, we have always believed in the power of education to create opportunity for learners of all ages, equipping people with the skills and tools to reach their highest potential,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives. “We have longstanding relationships here in Alabama to support teachers, students, and adult learners, and we are thrilled to build on that work alongside Ed Farm and state leaders.”

The initiative builds upon a strong record of success: in just five years Ed Farm, with support from Apple, has already produced over $1 million in wage gains for Alabama workers through its Pathways to Tech program. Delivering a digital learning experience at scale will be made possible with Alabama Power’s connectivity infrastructure.

“Since 2017, we’ve installed more than 2,000 miles of fiber to make our grid stronger and support faster restoration efforts,” said Alabama Power President and CEO Jeff Peoples. “We’re grateful this infrastructure investment is helping ADEN advance workforce development and educational opportunities across rural Alabama.”

ADEN’s Montgomery hub at Alabama State University will serve as the largest site in the network, occupying multiple floors in the Alabama State Continuing Education Building in downtown Montgomery. As a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) rooted in the heart of the Black Belt, ASU brings crucial educational partnership and deep community ties to the initiative.

