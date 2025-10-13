Apple is nearing a deal to acquire engineers and technology from Prompt AI, an early-stage startup focused on computer vision, reports CNBC.

Leadership at Prompt told employees of the pending transaction at an all-hands meeting on Thursday and said that those who don’t end up joining Apple will be paid a reduced salary, and encouraged to apply for open roles at the company, according to audio that was accessed by CNBC.

On its homepage, Prompt describes itself this way: “Prompt is an Ambient AI product and research company based in San Francisco. Our team of highly accomplished scientists, engineers, and designers creates human-centered, innovative and useful products for everyone.”

Prompt’s flagship app, Seemour (pictured) connects to home security cameras, adding sophisticated capabilities. The technology helps cameras detect specific people, pets and other animals or objects around a household, and to send alerts and text-based descriptions of unusual activity or answer questions about what’s been happening in front of the camera.

