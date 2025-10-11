Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of October 6-10.

° Apple is intensifying the spotlight on hardware chief John Ternus as an executive succession looms.

° With all the issues involving Apple Intelligence and a “more personalized” Siri, Apple is reportedly considering internal and external candidates to find the right fit to lead the projects.

° A new report says Apple is among Florida’s most reputable companies.

° The second developer beta of iPadOS 26.1 re-introduces Slide Over, a feature some iPad users wanted to see returned.

° A new study shows that Signal and Apple Messages are the leading messaging apps in terms of commitment to security and privacy.

° Collin Campbell, NPR’s podcasting strategy chief, is leaving the network to join Apple, according to a social media post from New York Times reporter Ben Mullin.

° Apple has added a protective silicone ring to its in-store MagSafe charging stands following reports of marks appearing on some iPhone 17 series display models.

° Apple TV+ now has 8% of the U.S. streaming market.

° Mac sales grew 13.7% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025, according to IDC.

° Analyst Jeff Pu says Apple will use a combination of aluminum and titanium for the upcoming foldable iPhone.

° Apple has filed for a patent for “Techniques for Managing Artificial Intelligence Models for Smart Home Systems.” And it seems to involve the rumored “HomePad.”

° The Omdia research group says Mac sales grew 4.3% annually in the third quarter of 2025.

° A new survey says 87% of teens report they own an iPhone and 17% of them are expecting to upgrade to an iPhone 17 this upcoming fall/winter.

° OpenAI joins the list of companies complaining about Apple.

° Select Los Angeles Lakers games will stream in Apple’s Immersive format on the Vision Pro.

° TIME Magazine names Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 among the 300 best inventions of the year.

