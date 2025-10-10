“The Last Frontier” and “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” are now streaming on Apple TV+

About ‘The Last Frontier’

“The Last Frontier” is a new original drama series from co-creators Jon Bokenkamp and Richard D’Ovidio, and starring and executive produced by Jason Clarke. The 10-episode thriller has debuted with the first two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through December 5.

Here’s how the series is described: “The Last Frontier” follows Frank Remnick (Clarke), the lone U.S. marshal in charge of the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska. Remnick’s jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates. Tasked with protecting the town he’s vowed to keep safe, he begins to suspect the crash wasn’t an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications.

Alongside Clarke, “The Last Frontier” also stars Dominic Cooper, Haley Bennett, Simone Kessell, Dallas Goldtooth and Tait Blum, with Academy Award nominee and multi-Emmy Award winner Alfre Woodard.

About ‘Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars’

“Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars”” is a new documentary series executive produced by Gordon Ramsay and Studio Ramsay Global. The eight-part series, hosted by Jesse Burgess, food expert and co-founder of the global food and travel platform Topjaw, takes viewers inside the emotionally charged, high-stakes world of fine dining — capturing the pressure and ambition that define the road to Michelin recognition.

Here’s how the documentary series is described: “Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars” travels to some of the most compelling culinary destinations on Earth. Across eight episodes, the series visits restaurants in New York (Coqodaq, The Musket Room, Nōksu), Chicago (Cariño, Esmé, Feld), the Nordics (Aure, Jordnær, Knystaforsen), the U.K. (Caractère, House, Wilsons), Mexico (Em, Máximo), Italy (Agriturismo Ferdy, Kresios) and California (Harbor House, Pasjoli, Pasta|Bar). At each stop, chefs open their doors and their kitchens as they chase their first, second or even third Michelin star.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

