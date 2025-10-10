Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

Keiki World, an early learning app for kids ages 2–6+, has launched with new ADHD-focused features: an educational ADHD assessment, Smart Play activities, and a specialized reading mode designed for neurodiverse learners.

° Gameberry Labs has launched SORRY! WORLD – the first-ever stand-alone mobile app for the iconic board game SORRY!. It’s available at the Apple App Store.

° Synology has released DiskStation Manager (DSM) 7.3. The company says it delivers enhanced storage flexibility and efficiency, strengthened security and reliability, and new productivity features.

° ChatGPT users can now interact with a handful of third-party apps directly within their conversations, OpenAI has announced.

° Approov, which specializes in mobile API security, has launched Approov 3.5, a platform update designed to protect businesses and their customers from a new wave of mobile threats. The release directly addresses security challenges posed by regulations like the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the rise of sophisticated AI-driven attacks.

° The developers of AltStore announced that they’ll make the app available in Australia, Brazil, and Japan later this year, followed by the UK next year.

° eM Client, the modern email client built for smarter productivity, says the features of its mobile app for iOS and Android are now generally available. The release brings the company’s full productivity suite to mobile devices, combining email, calendar, contacts, tasks and notes in one seamless experience. The app also introduces built-in AI assistance to help users compose emails and replies faster, making everyday communication more efficient.

° The Browser Company’s Dia app is now open to anyone on Mac. It’s the first time the AI-powered browser has been widely available.

° Vivaldi for iOS and Android has been updated to version 7.6. This release brings upgrades that make reading, searching, and multitasking better.

