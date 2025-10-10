Apple Original Films and Chernin Entertainment are developing an action flick called “Five Secrets,” reports Deadline.

It comes from writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, based on an original short story by writer Julianna Baggott. Peter Chernin and David Ready will produce for The North Road Company’s Chernin Entertainment. Ready, who was recently elevated to President of Film at Chernin, oversees the company’s film slate including its first-look feature deal with Apple TV+, Here’s the plot, according to Deadline: The plot is set in a world where the average person has five secrets they’ve never told a living soul; get just one of them, and you have control over its keeper. Hedrick is a highly skilled mercenary who trades in exactly these kinds of secrets — staging elaborate near-death experiences to get powerful people to unknowingly confess to theirs. His own biggest secret is that he desperately wants out, and when his employers find out, he’ll be killed. So when he’s sent on a strange mission to extract a secret from his former mentor, he knows: figuring out the secret being kept from him will be the only way he gets out alive.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related