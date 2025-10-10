As Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams gets ready to leave, Apple is set to reorganize its health and fitness divisions under its Services group, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

In July it was announced that Williams is retiring with his role passing to Sabih Khan, Apple’s senior vice president of Operations.

He says , Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue will likely now be in charge of Apple’s health and fitness teams, with the groups being consolidated under health lead Sumbul Desai. Meanwhile, Fitness+ head Jay Blahnik will report to Desai in the new structure. Both teams had previously reported to Williams.

Gurman also says that Senior Vice President of Software Engineering Craig Federighi will also take on the leadership for watchOS. Currently, he oversees the development of macOS, iOS, and iPadOS

Gurman says the reorganization may be timed with Apple’s plans to launch a new Health+ subscription service. He expects it will consist of an AI-based health coach that offers nutrition planning and medical suggestions. Previously, Gurman said the coaching feature would be part of iOS 26, then later said it wouldn’t arrive until iOS 27.

This isn’t the first time a Health+ service has been mention. In January 21, Loup Ventures predicted Apple would add more services to its list of current ones (Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Fitness+, and iCloud). They never arrived — and perhaps never will.

The article seems to have vanished, but the venture capital firm foresaw Apple Health+, a healthcare opportunity that would leverage sensors “to capture more health data, more frequently, than perhaps any other consumer health platform.”

