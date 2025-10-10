Yesterday it was reported that select Los Angeles Lakers games will stream in Apple’s Immersive format on the Vision Pro. Now Apple has confirmed it.

On its Newsroom page, the tech giant says basketball fans will soon be able to experience NBA games like never before in Apple Immersive on Apple Vision Pro, with a selection of live Los Angeles Lakers matchups during the 2025-26 season, courtesy of Spectrum SportsNet.

The schedule of games will be revealed later this fall, with the first game streaming by early next year, available through the forthcoming Spectrum SportsNet app for Vision Pro. In addition to live games for fans in the Lakers’ regional broadcast territory — which covers Southern California, Hawaii, and parts of southern Nevada, including Las Vegas — full game replays and highlights will be available to Apple Vision Pro users in select countries and regions from both the SportsNet and NBA apps. These live games will be captured using the new URSA Cine Immersive Live camera from Blackmagic Design, a version of the camera that launched earlier this year to capture Apple Immersive for Vision Pro, and will be available for purchase next year.

Apple Immersive allows viewers to experience stories as if they were right in the middle of them, from intimate documentaries and sports performances, to music, travel, and more. Apple Vision Pro users can enjoy a growing slate of original series and films in Apple Immersive, including Adventure, Metallica, VIP: Yankee Stadium, and the all-new Tour De Force from CANAL+ and MotoGP. New films from the Audi F1 team, Red Bull, and more global studios and brands will launch in the coming months.

Apple Vision Pro users can also enjoy traditional game broadcasts live and on demand with the Spectrum TV and NBA apps. The NBA app for Vision Pro allows fans with NBA League Pass to see real-time player and game stats, watch up to five live games in 2D at once with multiview, and see player movements on a 3D court with tabletop mode for select games.

