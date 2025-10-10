Apple is planning a sequel to one of its biggest hit movies; “The Family Man 2” is coming on November 21.

Here’s how the series is describe: In “The Family Plan 2,” it’s the holiday season and Dan (Mark Wahlberg) has planned the perfect vacation for his wife Jessica (Michelle Monaghan) and their kids to celebrate overseas — until a mysterious figure from his past (Kit Harington) shows up with unfinished business. An international game of cat-and-mouse ensues as Dan and his family battle, bicker and bond their way through a series of bank heists, holiday hijinks and car chases amid scenic European terrain.

According to Deadline, the sequel takes place at Christmas in Europe where Dan has planned the perfect vacation for the Morgans, but his past continues to haunt them in unexpected ways. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce for Skydance, alongside Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson through Municipal Pictures, with John G. Scotti exec producing alongside Cellan Jones.

