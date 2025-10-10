Here are some of the latest accessory and peripheral announcements:

° Belkin has launched the Stage PowerGrip, an accessory that pairs a camera grip with a power bank. The folks at Belkin say the US$79.99 portable camera grip transforms your iPhone into a true camera to capture steadier, smoother pictures and videos. Content creators simply snap it on magnetically and connect via Bluetooth using a button to control the shutter.

° Lexar has announced the ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD. Designed to deliver portable storage this SSD provides speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 2000MB/s write1 to enhance creative workflows. The Lexar ES5 Magnetic Portable SSD is now available in 1TB with an manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $119.99 and 2TB with an MSRP of $199.99. The 4TB version will be available in the first quarter of 2026 in North America.

