TIME Magazine names Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 among the 300 best inventions of the year.

Here’s what the publication had to say about the new version of the AirPods Pro: At a certain price point, active noise cancellation earbuds perform pretty similarly. But Apple’s AirPods Pro 3, announced in September, are “a massive leap forward,” says John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering. Beyond removing twice as much background noise as the previous generation of AirPods Pro, tracking wearers’ heart rate using a photoplethysmography pulse sensor, and serving as a hearing aid if needed, the headphones’ new Live Translation feature can interpret a conversation between French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, or English-speaking friends instantly using Apple Intelligence. Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese are coming by year’s end.

And here’s how Apple describes the US$249 AirPods Pro: AirPods Pro 3 deliver unbelievable sound quality and the world’s best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) — removing up to 4x more noise than the original AirPods Pro. Live Translation also comes to AirPods, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don’t speak the same language. The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more. For the first time, users can utilize AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate during workouts and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone.



