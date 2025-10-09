Piper Sandler Companies, an investment bank, has completed its 50th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey in partnership with DECA.

The survey shows that the iPhone remains the smartphone leader. Eighty-seven percent of teens report they own an iPhone and 17% of them are expecting to upgrade to an iPhone 17 this upcoming fall/winter. Other key findings include:

Teen “self-reported” spending declined 6% Y/Y to $2,213 and is down 1% on average in the past 10 years.

Nike remains the No. 1 brand in all footwear with mindshare starting to stabilize sequentially. Male share, driven by the upper income bracket, grew sequentially for the first time since fall 2022.

Nike also held the No. 1 ranking in clothing brand for teens, following by Hollister (No. 2) and Brandy Melville (No. 3). For upper income teens, clothing grew by 1-point Y/Y, driven by the female (after a 1% decline this past Spring).

In footwear, On Running (No. 4) overtook HOKA (No. 5) for the first time in the past six surveys, suggesting On Running is gaining share with all consumers.

While the core beauty wallet declined 2% Y/Y to $336, 85% of female teens reported wearing makeup sometimes or every day, up 1-point sequentially.

e.l.f. maintained its position as the No. 1 cosmetics brand among all female teens, gaining 1-point of mindshare sequentially.

Ulta remained the No. 2 favorite beauty shopping destination while Sephora remained No. 1, gaining 2-points of mindshare sequentially. Inline with historic trends, Target appeared at No. 3.

Lays (PEP) remains the most preferred snack, followed by Goldfish (CPB) and Cheez-It (K).

Red Bull (28%) retains it’s ranking as the top energy drink brand, followed by Monster (27%) and Alani Nu (19%).

Dr. Pepper (10%) is teens’ favorite beverage brand, followed closely by Coca-Cola (10%) and Gatorade (8%).

TikTok (46%) is the most used social media app for teens, followed by Instagram (31%) and Snapchat (14%).

The Piper Sandler equity research team now has more than 66 million data points around teen preferences and spending in the 25 years of researching teens. To see the full list of key findings, go to pipersandler.com/teens.

DECA Inc., formerly Distributive Education Clubs of America, is a 501 not-for-profit career and technical student organization with more than 297,000 members in all 50 U.S. states, Washington, DC; Australia, Canada, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Poland, Puerto Rico, Spain, and Vietnam.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. All our income is from Patreon support and sponsored posts. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related