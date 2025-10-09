Select Los Angeles Lakers games will stream in Apple’s Immersive format on the Vision Pro, reports TechRadar.

Games will be shot with Blackmagic URSA Cine Immersive cameras. The streams will begin by early 2026 via the NBA and Spectrum SportsNet apps.

From the TechRadar report: It’s not every game, but for those that are streaming – exclusive to the $3,500 Spatial Computer – you’ll get access to views that put you right in the middle of the action. Special cameras that support the format will be set courtside and under each basket to give you perspectives that amp up the immersion. The Lakers’ games will be shot using a special version of Blackmagic Design’s URSA Cine Immersive Live camera.

Apple and the NBA will announce which ones will be viewable on Apple Immersive later this fall. To view the streams, your Vision Pro needs to be running visionOS 26, and you’ll need to download the NBA and/or Spectrum SportsNet apps.

