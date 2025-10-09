OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, has joined the list of crybabies complaining about Apple.

The company has told the European Commission deputy that despite being hosted by Apple, Microsoft, and Google App Stores, US Big Tech’s dominance in the technology world is a problem for OpenAI.

OpenAI specifically noted concerns across various digital markets — from cloud computing to app development, according to The Times of India. An unnamed “person familiar with the situation” told the publication that Apple, Google, and Microsoft are the main companies being targeted by OpenAI in the complaint, which isn’t (yet) a full-fledged lawsuit..

