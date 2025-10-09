Yesterday IDC reported that Mac sales grew 13.7% year-over-year in the third quarter of 2025. Today another research group

The latest research from Omdia reveals that total shipments of desktops, notebooks and workstations grew 6.8% to 72 million units in the third quarter of 2025. Notebook (including mobile workstation) shipments rose 4% to 57.2 million units, while desktop (including desktop workstation) shipments grew 17% to 15.2 million units.

Apple posted mid-single-digit growth, surpassing the 6 million unit shipment mark for the fifth consecutive quarter. The tech giant sold 6.6 Macs in the third quarter of 2025 for 9% market share. That compares to sales of 6.3 million and 9.3% market share in the third quarter of 2024.

Though its market share declined slightly in the third quarter, Apple’s Mac sales climbed 4.3% annually.

Ahead of Apple when it comes to global PC market share are Lenovo (26.7%), HP (20.7%), and Dell (14%). Note that Media doesn’t count the iPad as a personal computer. If it did, Apple’s global share would be much higher.

