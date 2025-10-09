Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article): Apple is close to settling with the European Union over the Digital Markets Act.

° From 9to5Mac: Late last week, Discord reported on a breach that happened recently related to its third-party customer support partner, Zendesk. But new information indicates the stolen data could be worse than originally thought, including millions of government photo IDs.

° From The MacObserver: Analyst Joseph Terranova predicts Apple will reach a new all-time high as investors debate its growth, innovation, and AI strategy.

° From AppleInsider: A social media influencer known for photography work and tech reviews has been invited to Colorado by Apple, but no details have been shared beyond the gift of a backpack filled with essentials for the trip.

° From Macworld: More than a decade later, a reverse-engineered look at iOS 4.0.1 shows how Apple recalibrated signal bars without needing to change the iPhone 4 design.

