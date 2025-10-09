Apple TV+ has revealed a first look at season two of the hit multilingual French-Japanese drama “Drops of God” from Legendary Entertainment. It stars Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita.

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the high-stakes world of gastronomy and fine wines, the International Emmy Award-winning Best Drama Series is adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. The eight-episode second season will premiere on Wednesday, January 21, 2026 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 11, 2026.

In season two of “Drops of God,” Camille and Issei are thrust into their most perilous challenge yet: to uncover the origin of the world’s greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world, and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. The answer could shatter their bond as siblings … or destroy them both.

