Apple TV+ has announced the thrilling final chapter of the animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” set to debut globally on November 26, 2025.

Hailing from Skydance Animation and based on Tony DiTerlizzi’s New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa,” the series is showrun and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway.

This third and final installment features a star-studded voice cast, including Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”) as Eva, Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) as Otto, Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”) as Rovender, Alan Tudyk (“Resident Alien”) as Cadmus Pryde, John Ratzenberger (“Toy Story”) as Caruncle, John Harlan Kim (“The Librarians”) as Hailey, Ana Villafañe (“Castro’s Daughter”) as Eva 8, Peter Gallagher (“The O.C”) as Antiquus, and many more. New cast members include Emmy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Shohreh Aghdashloo (“House of Sand and Fog”) as Darius and Arius, and Maz Jobrani (“The Axis of Evil Comedy Tour”) as Zin.

The trilogy’s final season continues with six thrilling half-hour episodes executive produced by DiTerlizzi and Gannaway alongside Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, Julie Kane-Ritsch and Skydance Animation’s John Lasseter, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. The series is also produced by Tony Cosanella.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

