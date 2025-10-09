Apple TV+ has announced a season three renewal for “The Buccaneers,” the drama from The Forge.

It’s inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel of the same name. In the first season of “The Buccaneers,” a group of fun-loving young American girls exploded into the tightly corseted London of the 1870s, setting hearts racing and kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash. Season two saw these American whirlwinds battling love, heartbreak, motherhood, jealousy and the full force of the English legal system.

“In season three, the Buccaneers are fighting back. And they’re doing it together,” says series creator Katherine Jakeways. “When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they’re looking for the loves of their lives. And with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought these American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship.”

“The Buccaneers” season two starred Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise and Jacob Ifan.

The complete first two seasons of “The Buccaneers” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $12.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

