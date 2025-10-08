Sam Jaeger (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “The Devil in Ohio”) has joined the recurring cast of Apple TV+‘s “Bad Monkey,” reports Deadline.

He joins series lead and executive producer Vince Vaughn in the comedy series from Bill Lawrence. As previously announced, others appearing in major roles this season will include John Malkovich, Yvonne Strahovski, and John Ortiz, who has been upped from special guest star to series regular.

Based on Carl Hiaasen’s New York Times bestselling novel, the second season of “Bad Monkey” will be based on a new original story. Season one is now streaming on Apple TV+ and tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), who has been bounced from the Miami Police Department and is now a health inspector in the Keys.

