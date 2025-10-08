Collin Campbell, NPR’s podcasting strategy chief, is leaving the network to join Apple, according to a social media post from New York Times reporter Ben Mullin.

The post says he’s making the move to be closer to his home in California. On November 30, 2023, NPR announced it had named veteran audio executive Collin Campbell as its new podcast chief. He was selected by NPR’s acting chief content officer, Edith Chapin, after a national search.

Campbell came to NPR from Gimlet, a digital media company and podcast network focused on producing narrative podcasts .

